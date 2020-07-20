9905 E 25th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Spacious Remodeled Ranch! - Check out this well-maintained over-sized ranch, featuring generous room sizes in a great location! The interior has been tastefully updated with fresh paint and new carpet/tile/plank throughout. The huge kitchen features solid cabinetry, is equipped with a fridge & stove, and opens to a sunny dining/entertainment room. The bathroom has just been remodeled and features a custom tile surround and new fixtures as well. There is a separate family room with extra storage off the dining area in addition to the living room (space galore!). The exterior features excellent curb appeal, a shady lot and a big backyard for the kids to play. This is all the room you need and ready to be called "home". Warren Township Schools too! Contact us today to arrange your private showing.



(RLNE4987613)