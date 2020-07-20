All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9905 E 25th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9905 E 25th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9905 E 25th St

9905 East 25th Street · (317) 286-2287 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9905 East 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9905 E 25th St · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Spacious Remodeled Ranch! - Check out this well-maintained over-sized ranch, featuring generous room sizes in a great location! The interior has been tastefully updated with fresh paint and new carpet/tile/plank throughout. The huge kitchen features solid cabinetry, is equipped with a fridge & stove, and opens to a sunny dining/entertainment room. The bathroom has just been remodeled and features a custom tile surround and new fixtures as well. There is a separate family room with extra storage off the dining area in addition to the living room (space galore!). The exterior features excellent curb appeal, a shady lot and a big backyard for the kids to play. This is all the room you need and ready to be called "home". Warren Township Schools too! Contact us today to arrange your private showing.

(RLNE4987613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 E 25th St have any available units?
9905 E 25th St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9905 E 25th St have?
Some of 9905 E 25th St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9905 E 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
9905 E 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 E 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 E 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 9905 E 25th St offer parking?
No, 9905 E 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 9905 E 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 E 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 E 25th St have a pool?
No, 9905 E 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 9905 E 25th St have accessible units?
No, 9905 E 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 E 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9905 E 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9905 E 25th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J
Indianapolis, IN 46208
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity