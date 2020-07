Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This amazing, warm and cozy home is ready for its new tenant. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bath you have lots of room and easy access here to all schools, stores, and all the important things you'll need. The owner has kept this home really clean with new carpet and paint and you'll love the modern look and feel. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.