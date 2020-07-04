All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 977 West 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
977 West 25th Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

977 West 25th Street

977 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

977 West 25th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for immediate move-in! - What a home!! You do not want to miss out on this one! This home is loaded with character, charm and it's newly renovated!! You will fall in love with the gray-toned wall color while appreciating the new flooring! Large open, inviting and bright rooms. The large front porch is perfect for entertaining as well as a nice sized backyard. Tour today!

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1955594243

To view the property, copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1029739?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 West 25th Street have any available units?
977 West 25th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 977 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
977 West 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 977 West 25th Street is pet friendly.
Does 977 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 977 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 977 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 977 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 977 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 977 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 977 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 977 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 977 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 977 West 25th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 977 West 25th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College