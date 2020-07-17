All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive

9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive · (317) 509-7943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning open-concept, nearly 3,000 Sq Ft home with upgrades throughout! You won't run out of space here! Beautiful Asian Walnut Hardwood Floors. Custom Kitchen -- Granite Counters, Center Island, Glass Inlay Backsplash. Large Great Room with fireplace. Screened in Porch. 1st Floor Office could be Guest Room. MBR with Hardwood floors. Updated Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Large Walk-in Closet. Newer carpeting upstairs. Bedrooms with large closets. You will not be disappointed with what this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive have any available units?
9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive have?
Some of 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity