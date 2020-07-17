9676 Treyburn Lakes Drive

Amenities

Absolutely stunning open-concept, nearly 3,000 Sq Ft home with upgrades throughout! You won't run out of space here! Beautiful Asian Walnut Hardwood Floors. Custom Kitchen -- Granite Counters, Center Island, Glass Inlay Backsplash. Large Great Room with fireplace. Screened in Porch. 1st Floor Office could be Guest Room. MBR with Hardwood floors. Updated Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Large Walk-in Closet. Newer carpeting upstairs. Bedrooms with large closets. You will not be disappointed with what this home has to offer.