Located in the desirable area of Emerson Heights...this 2 bedroom 2 bath is like new. You will love all the upgrades and remodeled rooms here in your new space. There is a large front porch, large bedrooms, modern kitchen and bathrooms to make you feel right at home. Don't pass on this home, make it yours today and stop by to view it. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.