Indianapolis, IN
953 North Oakland Avenue
953 North Oakland Avenue

953 North Oakland Avenue · (317) 762-4949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

953 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Deposit moves you in! FREE rent the rest of June! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Rivoli Park is move in ready! Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light and gorgeous fireplace. Brand new wood flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave are included. Separate laundry room with full sized washer and dryer hookups available. All three bedrooms are very spacious. Full bath with tub/shower combo. This home has central a/c. Large front porch is perfect for relaxing. Huge private backyard. Garage available for an additional fee. $180 flat rate for all of the utilities. Just a 15-minute bike ride to downtown and 10-minute bike ride to Fountain Square. Available for immediate move-in. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
953 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 North Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 953 North Oakland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
953 North Oakland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 North Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 953 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 953 North Oakland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 953 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 953 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 953 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 953 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 953 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 North Oakland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
