953 North Oakland Avenue

Amenities

Deposit moves you in! FREE rent the rest of June! Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath in Rivoli Park is move in ready! Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light and gorgeous fireplace. Brand new wood flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave are included. Separate laundry room with full sized washer and dryer hookups available. All three bedrooms are very spacious. Full bath with tub/shower combo. This home has central a/c. Large front porch is perfect for relaxing. Huge private backyard. Garage available for an additional fee. $180 flat rate for all of the utilities. Just a 15-minute bike ride to downtown and 10-minute bike ride to Fountain Square. Available for immediate move-in. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.