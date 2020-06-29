926 West 32nd Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home near Crown Hill. Your next home includes:



Renovated from top to bottom, this three bedroom is worth a look! Includes two full baths, a large backyard, and new paint and flooring throughout. Open concept!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.