Last updated April 1 2020

926 West 32nd Street

926 West 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

926 West 32nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home near Crown Hill. Your next home includes:

Renovated from top to bottom, this three bedroom is worth a look! Includes two full baths, a large backyard, and new paint and flooring throughout. Open concept!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 West 32nd Street have any available units?
926 West 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 926 West 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
926 West 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 West 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 West 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 926 West 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 926 West 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 926 West 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 West 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 West 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 926 West 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 926 West 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 926 West 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 926 West 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 West 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 West 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 West 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
