925 Saint Peter St

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Half Off First Month Rent! - Check out this great spacious home! Over 2500 Sq Feet! New Floors throughout the home. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets and countertops. Freshly remodeled to modern color tones but still holds that older home charm. Big backyard with off-street parking. Section 8 accepted. Central AC & Heat! Take a tour today!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



(RLNE5400651)