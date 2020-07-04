9223 Timpani Way

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely home is located minutes from Rockville Road corridor off US 36 & Raceway close to all the amenities of the Avon area. This home has an expansive floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a bonus room! Home also features a large kitchen with breakfast area, 2-car garage. Sits on cul-de-sac. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

