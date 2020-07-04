All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:07 PM

9223 Timpani Way

9223 Timpani Way · No Longer Available
Location

9223 Timpani Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely home is located minutes from Rockville Road corridor off US 36 & Raceway close to all the amenities of the Avon area. This home has an expansive floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a bonus room! Home also features a large kitchen with breakfast area, 2-car garage. Sits on cul-de-sac. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 Timpani Way have any available units?
9223 Timpani Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9223 Timpani Way currently offering any rent specials?
9223 Timpani Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 Timpani Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9223 Timpani Way is pet friendly.
Does 9223 Timpani Way offer parking?
Yes, 9223 Timpani Way offers parking.
Does 9223 Timpani Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9223 Timpani Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 Timpani Way have a pool?
No, 9223 Timpani Way does not have a pool.
Does 9223 Timpani Way have accessible units?
No, 9223 Timpani Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 Timpani Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9223 Timpani Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9223 Timpani Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9223 Timpani Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
