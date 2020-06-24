All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 921 North DREXEL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
921 North DREXEL Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

921 North DREXEL Avenue

921 North Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

921 North Drexel Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The owner is offering $200.00 off First Months Rent!! This 1 bedroom home offers an open feel and a modern look. You will love the cleanliness and the upgrades to make your new home feel warm and cozy. Don't miss the wonderfully updated bathroom with new fixtures, floors, and clean tub. You are sure to love all of the storage in the kitchen and freshly painted cabinets! Located close to all the essential things you could need this home is bound to rent very quickly. Once you see it you will agree and you won't be disappointed. The fridge and the refrigerator will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 North DREXEL Avenue have any available units?
921 North DREXEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 921 North DREXEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
921 North DREXEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 North DREXEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 921 North DREXEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 921 North DREXEL Avenue offer parking?
No, 921 North DREXEL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 921 North DREXEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 North DREXEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 North DREXEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 921 North DREXEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 921 North DREXEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 921 North DREXEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 921 North DREXEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 North DREXEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 North DREXEL Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 North DREXEL Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College