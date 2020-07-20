All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:36 PM

9154 Blue Pine Drive

9154 Blue Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9154 Blue Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
A 3-bedroom home, 2 full baths with 2 living rooms on the main floor and a very spacious games room/loft on the upper floor. Home features laminate wood flooring on the main floor and all upper level space and carpet on the staircase. It has a rear privacy fence and close to Indy International airports, shopping centers and several major highways.
For easy ONLINE APPLICATION please go to our website Ziongroupindy.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9154 Blue Pine Drive have any available units?
9154 Blue Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9154 Blue Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9154 Blue Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9154 Blue Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9154 Blue Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9154 Blue Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 9154 Blue Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9154 Blue Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9154 Blue Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9154 Blue Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 9154 Blue Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9154 Blue Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 9154 Blue Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9154 Blue Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9154 Blue Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9154 Blue Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9154 Blue Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
