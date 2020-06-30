All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9112 Bagley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9112 Bagley Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

9112 Bagley Way

9112 Bagley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9112 Bagley Way, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
garage
Spacious 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Wayne Twnshp - Spacious 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Wayne Twnshp. This Beautiful Home has over 1590 Sq Ft . Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Vaulted Ceilings, and Much More! This home is Located on the West Side near Raceway Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway for easy access to I-70 and I-465, and more. This will Not Last Long!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

(RLNE5507355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Bagley Way have any available units?
9112 Bagley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Bagley Way have?
Some of 9112 Bagley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Bagley Way currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Bagley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Bagley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9112 Bagley Way is pet friendly.
Does 9112 Bagley Way offer parking?
Yes, 9112 Bagley Way offers parking.
Does 9112 Bagley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Bagley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Bagley Way have a pool?
No, 9112 Bagley Way does not have a pool.
Does 9112 Bagley Way have accessible units?
No, 9112 Bagley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Bagley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9112 Bagley Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College