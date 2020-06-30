9112 Bagley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking e-payments garage

Spacious 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Wayne Twnshp - Spacious 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Wayne Twnshp. This Beautiful Home has over 1590 Sq Ft . Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Central Air Conditioning, Dishwasher, Vaulted Ceilings, and Much More! This home is Located on the West Side near Raceway Road and Ronald Reagan Parkway for easy access to I-70 and I-465, and more. This will Not Last Long!



