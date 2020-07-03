All apartments in Indianapolis
8931 Squire Court

Location

8931 Squire Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Spectacular home located in Northeast Indy. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2464 sq ft of comfortable living space. This amazing home has a two car garage, fenced in backyard, deck, and unfinished basement perfect for extra storage. The home has recently remodeled with beautiful carpet, great tile flooring, and neutral paint. Kitchen comes with stunning granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Come check out this home today as it will not last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8931 Squire Court have any available units?
8931 Squire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8931 Squire Court have?
Some of 8931 Squire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8931 Squire Court currently offering any rent specials?
8931 Squire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 Squire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8931 Squire Court is pet friendly.
Does 8931 Squire Court offer parking?
Yes, 8931 Squire Court offers parking.
Does 8931 Squire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8931 Squire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 Squire Court have a pool?
No, 8931 Squire Court does not have a pool.
Does 8931 Squire Court have accessible units?
No, 8931 Squire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 Squire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8931 Squire Court does not have units with dishwashers.

