8931 Squire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Spectacular home located in Northeast Indy. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2464 sq ft of comfortable living space. This amazing home has a two car garage, fenced in backyard, deck, and unfinished basement perfect for extra storage. The home has recently remodeled with beautiful carpet, great tile flooring, and neutral paint. Kitchen comes with stunning granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Come check out this home today as it will not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.