Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:15 PM

8916 Leffler Lane

8916 Leffler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

8916 Leffler Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143936

MOVE IN SPECIAL! RECEIVE A HALF MONTH OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!

What a cozy place to call home! Ranch with fully fenced back yard! This home features a split bedroom floorplan! Large living space with vaulted ceilings and fireplace!
Please see rental criteria before applying!
Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Garage,Large backyard,Walk-in closet
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 Leffler Lane have any available units?
8916 Leffler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8916 Leffler Lane have?
Some of 8916 Leffler Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8916 Leffler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8916 Leffler Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 Leffler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8916 Leffler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8916 Leffler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8916 Leffler Lane does offer parking.
Does 8916 Leffler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8916 Leffler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 Leffler Lane have a pool?
No, 8916 Leffler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8916 Leffler Lane have accessible units?
No, 8916 Leffler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 Leffler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8916 Leffler Lane has units with dishwashers.
