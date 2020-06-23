8916 Leffler Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143936



MOVE IN SPECIAL! RECEIVE A HALF MONTH OFF YOUR FIRST MONTHS RENT!



What a cozy place to call home! Ranch with fully fenced back yard! This home features a split bedroom floorplan! Large living space with vaulted ceilings and fireplace!

Please see rental criteria before applying!

Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Garage,Large backyard,Walk-in closet

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.