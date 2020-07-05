All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8819 Timberwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8819 Timberwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8819 Timberwood Drive

8819 Timberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8819 Timberwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nestled in a great location and neighborhood is a beautiful ranch style home located at 8819 Timberwood Drive. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,535 square feet of comfortable living space. This is a great family home with updated features, lots of potential and so much more. You do not want to pass this one by! Gleaming beautiful dark hardwoods are throughout most of the home with the exception of the entrance foyer, kitchen, living room, hallway and bathroom areas all which will have tile flooring. The living room is an open, spacious and bright space in which everyone will enjoy comfortably especially during those cold wintry nights where you and your family can enjoy the warmth from the fireplace. The cook friendly kitchen comes with black appliances and black cabinetry and offers more than enough counter and cabinet space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size and offers ample amount of closet space in each, which includes built-in organizers. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look and provides cabinets for storage. The large open partially fenced in backyard is perfect for doing fun activities while the patio is a great spot to have a barbecue grill and patio set to enjoy spending quality time with family and friends. This home also has a storage shed that is located on the side of the home, washer and dryer hook-ups and central air are also a few more features in this wonderful deal. Professionally managed by First Key Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Timberwood Drive have any available units?
8819 Timberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8819 Timberwood Drive have?
Some of 8819 Timberwood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Timberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Timberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Timberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8819 Timberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8819 Timberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 8819 Timberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8819 Timberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 Timberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Timberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8819 Timberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Timberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8819 Timberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Timberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8819 Timberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College