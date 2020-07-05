Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

Nestled in a great location and neighborhood is a beautiful ranch style home located at 8819 Timberwood Drive. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,535 square feet of comfortable living space. This is a great family home with updated features, lots of potential and so much more. You do not want to pass this one by! Gleaming beautiful dark hardwoods are throughout most of the home with the exception of the entrance foyer, kitchen, living room, hallway and bathroom areas all which will have tile flooring. The living room is an open, spacious and bright space in which everyone will enjoy comfortably especially during those cold wintry nights where you and your family can enjoy the warmth from the fireplace. The cook friendly kitchen comes with black appliances and black cabinetry and offers more than enough counter and cabinet space suitable for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size and offers ample amount of closet space in each, which includes built-in organizers. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look and provides cabinets for storage. The large open partially fenced in backyard is perfect for doing fun activities while the patio is a great spot to have a barbecue grill and patio set to enjoy spending quality time with family and friends. This home also has a storage shed that is located on the side of the home, washer and dryer hook-ups and central air are also a few more features in this wonderful deal. Professionally managed by First Key Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Section 8 applicants, qualifying criteria, and deposit levels may vary. Thank you for your interest!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.