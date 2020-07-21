All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8810 Balboa Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8810 Balboa Court
Last updated December 6 2019 at 3:25 AM

8810 Balboa Court

8810 Balboa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8810 Balboa Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by January 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been remodeled! It has new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures! It has a 1 car attached garage, a nice size front and back yard, and is minutes from convenient shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Stop by today, so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Balboa Court have any available units?
8810 Balboa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8810 Balboa Court currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Balboa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Balboa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8810 Balboa Court is pet friendly.
Does 8810 Balboa Court offer parking?
Yes, 8810 Balboa Court offers parking.
Does 8810 Balboa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8810 Balboa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Balboa Court have a pool?
No, 8810 Balboa Court does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Balboa Court have accessible units?
No, 8810 Balboa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Balboa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 Balboa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8810 Balboa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8810 Balboa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College