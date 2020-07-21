8810 Balboa Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive one month free if leased and moved in by January 5th!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom 1 bath has been remodeled! It has new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures! It has a 1 car attached garage, a nice size front and back yard, and is minutes from convenient shopping, restaurants, and attractions. Stop by today, so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.