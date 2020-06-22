All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

8711 Stonewall Drive

8711 Stonewall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8711 Stonewall Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Amazing 3 bedroom home in Wayne Township. This home offers a spacious living room with beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. In addition the home offers 3 good sized bedrooms, a spacious 2 car garage, and large backyard that is completely fenced in. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8711 Stonewall Drive have any available units?
8711 Stonewall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8711 Stonewall Drive have?
Some of 8711 Stonewall Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8711 Stonewall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8711 Stonewall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8711 Stonewall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8711 Stonewall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8711 Stonewall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8711 Stonewall Drive does offer parking.
Does 8711 Stonewall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8711 Stonewall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8711 Stonewall Drive have a pool?
No, 8711 Stonewall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8711 Stonewall Drive have accessible units?
No, 8711 Stonewall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8711 Stonewall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8711 Stonewall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
