8711 Stonewall Drive

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Amazing 3 bedroom home in Wayne Township. This home offers a spacious living room with beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. In addition the home offers 3 good sized bedrooms, a spacious 2 car garage, and large backyard that is completely fenced in. Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.