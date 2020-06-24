All apartments in Indianapolis
8636 Fawn Lake Circle

8636 Fawn Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8636 Fawn Lake Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46278

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool table
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Imagine overlooking a beautiful lake sunset in your own backyard. Moreover, enjoy a pristine, custom & contemporary home w/ soaring 12 ft ceilings, tons of windows, 3 fireplaces and a gleaming kitchen. Master retreat has a 2-way fireplace, his/her closets & a recently refinished shwr w/ heat lamps! 2 other bds on main - 2nd full bth has a steam! The basement boasts a custom bar, theater room & pool table. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. All weather room makes enjoying the outdoors all year possible. You don't need a vacation to experience this life style - this home has it all. Privacy abounds & only moments from I-465 and I-65! Fully furnished home w/ lawn care allows this executive lease a low maintenance move and a no brainer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8636 Fawn Lake Circle have any available units?
8636 Fawn Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8636 Fawn Lake Circle have?
Some of 8636 Fawn Lake Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8636 Fawn Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8636 Fawn Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8636 Fawn Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8636 Fawn Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8636 Fawn Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8636 Fawn Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 8636 Fawn Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8636 Fawn Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8636 Fawn Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 8636 Fawn Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8636 Fawn Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 8636 Fawn Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8636 Fawn Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8636 Fawn Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
