8636 Fawn Lake Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table garage hot tub media room

Imagine overlooking a beautiful lake sunset in your own backyard. Moreover, enjoy a pristine, custom & contemporary home w/ soaring 12 ft ceilings, tons of windows, 3 fireplaces and a gleaming kitchen. Master retreat has a 2-way fireplace, his/her closets & a recently refinished shwr w/ heat lamps! 2 other bds on main - 2nd full bth has a steam! The basement boasts a custom bar, theater room & pool table. Large backyard perfect for entertaining. All weather room makes enjoying the outdoors all year possible. You don't need a vacation to experience this life style - this home has it all. Privacy abounds & only moments from I-465 and I-65! Fully furnished home w/ lawn care allows this executive lease a low maintenance move and a no brainer!