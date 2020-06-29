All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
8529 Sansa Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:14 PM

8529 Sansa Street

8529 Sansa Street · No Longer Available
Location

8529 Sansa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Neutral colors throughout! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Sansa Street have any available units?
8529 Sansa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8529 Sansa Street currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Sansa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Sansa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Sansa Street is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Sansa Street offer parking?
Yes, 8529 Sansa Street offers parking.
Does 8529 Sansa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Sansa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Sansa Street have a pool?
No, 8529 Sansa Street does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Sansa Street have accessible units?
No, 8529 Sansa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Sansa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Sansa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8529 Sansa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8529 Sansa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
