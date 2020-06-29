8529 Sansa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Neutral colors throughout! Wooden deck out back, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Get approved in 10 days, and receive $250 Off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.