Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8511 Madison
Last updated January 15 2020 at 1:35 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8511 Madison
8511 Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
South Perry
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8511 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New Building
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8511 Madison have any available units?
8511 Madison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8511 Madison currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Madison pet-friendly?
No, 8511 Madison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8511 Madison offer parking?
No, 8511 Madison does not offer parking.
Does 8511 Madison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Madison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Madison have a pool?
No, 8511 Madison does not have a pool.
Does 8511 Madison have accessible units?
No, 8511 Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Madison have units with dishwashers?
No, 8511 Madison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 Madison have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 Madison does not have units with air conditioning.
