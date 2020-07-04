All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8505 East 34th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8505 East 34th Place

8505 East 34th Place · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8505 East 34th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This naturally well lit tri level home features a eat in kitchen with new counter tops, vinyl flooring, fixtures. Perfect home for families! Plenty of living space and storage. Fenced in backyard with barn. Pet Friendly. 2000 sq ft.

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8505 East 34th Place have any available units?
8505 East 34th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8505 East 34th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8505 East 34th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8505 East 34th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8505 East 34th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8505 East 34th Place offer parking?
No, 8505 East 34th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8505 East 34th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8505 East 34th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8505 East 34th Place have a pool?
No, 8505 East 34th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8505 East 34th Place have accessible units?
No, 8505 East 34th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8505 East 34th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8505 East 34th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8505 East 34th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8505 East 34th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

