Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8425 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8425 Broadway Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8425 Broadway Street
8425 Broadway Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Nora - Far Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8425 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Nora - Far Northside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8425 Broadway Street have any available units?
8425 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8425 Broadway Street have?
Some of 8425 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8425 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
8425 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8425 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 8425 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8425 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 8425 Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 8425 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8425 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8425 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 8425 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 8425 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 8425 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8425 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8425 Broadway Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College