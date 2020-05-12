All apartments in Indianapolis
8422 Sansa Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:43 PM

8422 Sansa Street

8422 Sansa Street · No Longer Available
Location

8422 Sansa Street, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bath home features a floor plan with approximately 1,594 sq ft and includes a big living room, an eat-in kitchen with abundant cabinetry, and a master suite with a private bath.Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable fee per pet max of 3 .

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.

Base rent excludes charges for optional services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 Sansa Street have any available units?
8422 Sansa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8422 Sansa Street currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Sansa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 Sansa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 Sansa Street is pet friendly.
Does 8422 Sansa Street offer parking?
No, 8422 Sansa Street does not offer parking.
Does 8422 Sansa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 Sansa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 Sansa Street have a pool?
No, 8422 Sansa Street does not have a pool.
Does 8422 Sansa Street have accessible units?
No, 8422 Sansa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 Sansa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8422 Sansa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 Sansa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8422 Sansa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
