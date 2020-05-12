8422 Sansa Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this 3-bedroom, 2.5 -bath home features a floor plan with approximately 1,594 sq ft and includes a big living room, an eat-in kitchen with abundant cabinetry, and a master suite with a private bath.Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable fee per pet max of 3 .



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.



Base rent excludes charges for optional services.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.