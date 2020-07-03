842 North Grant Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

New Renovations throughout this Wonderful 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two Story Home! You'll enter from the Large Covered Front Porch where family and friends can enjoy watching the seasons change on this Lovely Mature Tree Lined street. Stunning Hardwood flooring and neutral tone paint throughout the Large Living Room, Dining Room and Front Entry way, which is perfect for a cozy reading or TV room. The Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinetry features the Beautiful Original Tiling, has a pass through opening to the Formal Dining Room with Window Bench, and Great Light softly streaming in from the Windows. Large Master Bedroom and the Three Additional Bedrooms all Good Size, including the Unique and Terrific Upstairs Attic Room boasting an Original Custom Tile Sink and Water Closet. Downstairs is a Huge Basement with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up as well as a Brand New Garage at the foot of the Lovely Large Back Yard with Wood Deck!



Please Note: Brand New Garage in Process of Being Built



Great location and neighborhood with lots of shopping and freeways nearby!



Indianapolis Public Schools



You can see our resident selection criteria by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria



This home is not available for Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.