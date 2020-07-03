All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 842 North Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
842 North Grant Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

842 North Grant Avenue

842 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

842 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
New Renovations throughout this Wonderful 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two Story Home! You'll enter from the Large Covered Front Porch where family and friends can enjoy watching the seasons change on this Lovely Mature Tree Lined street. Stunning Hardwood flooring and neutral tone paint throughout the Large Living Room, Dining Room and Front Entry way, which is perfect for a cozy reading or TV room. The Kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinetry features the Beautiful Original Tiling, has a pass through opening to the Formal Dining Room with Window Bench, and Great Light softly streaming in from the Windows. Large Master Bedroom and the Three Additional Bedrooms all Good Size, including the Unique and Terrific Upstairs Attic Room boasting an Original Custom Tile Sink and Water Closet. Downstairs is a Huge Basement with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up as well as a Brand New Garage at the foot of the Lovely Large Back Yard with Wood Deck!

Please Note: Brand New Garage in Process of Being Built

Great location and neighborhood with lots of shopping and freeways nearby!

Indianapolis Public Schools

You can see our resident selection criteria by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

This home is not available for Section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
842 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 North Grant Avenue have?
Some of 842 North Grant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
842 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 North Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 842 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 842 North Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 842 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 North Grant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 842 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 842 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 842 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 842 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College