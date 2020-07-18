8405 Clayhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful DOUBLE-MASTER bedroom suites in POPULAR Traders Pointe. Two-story foyer w/oak banister & hardwood flooring. Cozy two-sided fireplace on main level overlooking living & dining areas. Hardwood floors and 42” custom cabinets complete the open, eat-in kitchen w/center island, pantry & rear balcony for grilling & entertaining. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & double sinks. Second master suite complete w/private bathroom & walk-in closet. Finished basement w/daylight windows - great for office or entertainment. Attached finished 2 car garage has extra room for storage! Convenient location just minutes from shopping, restaurants & the interstate. New Kitchen Appliances and Carpet! Available NOW! Come take a look!