/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8405 Clayhurst Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

8405 Clayhurst Drive

8405 Clayhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Clayhurst Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful DOUBLE-MASTER bedroom suites in POPULAR Traders Pointe. Two-story foyer w/oak banister & hardwood flooring. Cozy two-sided fireplace on main level overlooking living & dining areas. Hardwood floors and 42” custom cabinets complete the open, eat-in kitchen w/center island, pantry & rear balcony for grilling & entertaining. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & double sinks. Second master suite complete w/private bathroom & walk-in closet. Finished basement w/daylight windows - great for office or entertainment. Attached finished 2 car garage has extra room for storage! Convenient location just minutes from shopping, restaurants & the interstate. New Kitchen Appliances and Carpet! Available NOW! Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 Clayhurst Drive have any available units?
8405 Clayhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8405 Clayhurst Drive have?
Some of 8405 Clayhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 Clayhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8405 Clayhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 Clayhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8405 Clayhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8405 Clayhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8405 Clayhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 8405 Clayhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8405 Clayhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 Clayhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 8405 Clayhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8405 Clayhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 8405 Clayhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 Clayhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 Clayhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
