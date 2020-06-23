836 Tecumseh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sweet urban cottage in the booming St. Claire Place neighborhood.

Newly remodeled including updated kitchen, new tile, SS appliances (fridge, dishwasher, range, over-the-range microwave), completely new bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and paint.

It is not all about looks. Other updates include vinyl windows, new attic insulation, and new high efficiency furnace and central air units all to keep utilities low.

Fully fenced yard and shed are ideal for your private low maintenance outdoor space. Full basement with laundry hook-ups and plenty of storage.

All located on quiet one-way Tecumseh Street. You can walk to coffee at Rabble in the morning, Mayfair for lunch, and Beholder for dinner.

Easy bike ride to the Monon Trail, Centerpoint Brewing, 8th Day Distillery, King Dough Pizza, 18th Street Brewery, Mass Ave and the new Bottleworks District.

All backing up to the beautiful Woodruff Place neighborhood, and a perfect place to enjoy your urban lifestyle.