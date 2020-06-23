All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

836 Tecumseh St

836 Tecumseh St · No Longer Available
Location

836 Tecumseh St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Sweet urban cottage in the booming St. Claire Place neighborhood.
Newly remodeled including updated kitchen, new tile, SS appliances (fridge, dishwasher, range, over-the-range microwave), completely new bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and paint.
It is not all about looks. Other updates include vinyl windows, new attic insulation, and new high efficiency furnace and central air units all to keep utilities low.
Fully fenced yard and shed are ideal for your private low maintenance outdoor space. Full basement with laundry hook-ups and plenty of storage.
All located on quiet one-way Tecumseh Street. You can walk to coffee at Rabble in the morning, Mayfair for lunch, and Beholder for dinner.
Easy bike ride to the Monon Trail, Centerpoint Brewing, 8th Day Distillery, King Dough Pizza, 18th Street Brewery, Mass Ave and the new Bottleworks District.
All backing up to the beautiful Woodruff Place neighborhood, and a perfect place to enjoy your urban lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Tecumseh St have any available units?
836 Tecumseh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Tecumseh St have?
Some of 836 Tecumseh St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Tecumseh St currently offering any rent specials?
836 Tecumseh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Tecumseh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Tecumseh St is pet friendly.
Does 836 Tecumseh St offer parking?
No, 836 Tecumseh St does not offer parking.
Does 836 Tecumseh St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Tecumseh St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Tecumseh St have a pool?
No, 836 Tecumseh St does not have a pool.
Does 836 Tecumseh St have accessible units?
No, 836 Tecumseh St does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Tecumseh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Tecumseh St has units with dishwashers.
