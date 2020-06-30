All apartments in Indianapolis
836 Broadway Street
836 Broadway Street

836 Broadway St · No Longer Available
Location

836 Broadway St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This newer contemporary home in Chatham Arch is off Broadway & 10th, a perfect downtown location with exceptional walkability. Home features open concept living room/kitchen that has been completely renovated with stainless appliances, center island, granite countertops and large walk-in pantry. Gorgeous master suite, walk-in closet, updated bathroom with a large shower and dual sinks. Large laundry room upstairs including washer and dryer. Home sits on a rare, double lot, with a beautiful back yard. Lovely deck, fenced-in yard, storage shed and 2-car garage with storage. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Broadway Street have any available units?
836 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Broadway Street have?
Some of 836 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
836 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 836 Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 836 Broadway Street offers parking.
Does 836 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 836 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 836 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 836 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.

