836 Broadway Street

This newer contemporary home in Chatham Arch is off Broadway & 10th, a perfect downtown location with exceptional walkability. Home features open concept living room/kitchen that has been completely renovated with stainless appliances, center island, granite countertops and large walk-in pantry. Gorgeous master suite, walk-in closet, updated bathroom with a large shower and dual sinks. Large laundry room upstairs including washer and dryer. Home sits on a rare, double lot, with a beautiful back yard. Lovely deck, fenced-in yard, storage shed and 2-car garage with storage. Pets Negotiable!

