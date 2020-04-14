8331 East 34TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Franklin Heights with beautifully refinished hardwood and new vinyl plank flooring on a different level. Fresh paint throughout featuring a large kitchen and dining area perfect for entertaining. A two-car attached garage allows for indoor parking during the cold winters. Downstairs room can be used as an office, den, or bedroom. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, & heater included. Show this great single-family home and submit your application today!