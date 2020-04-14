All apartments in Indianapolis
8331 East 34TH Street

8331 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8331 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Franklin Heights with beautifully refinished hardwood and new vinyl plank flooring on a different level. Fresh paint throughout featuring a large kitchen and dining area perfect for entertaining. A two-car attached garage allows for indoor parking during the cold winters. Downstairs room can be used as an office, den, or bedroom. Refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, & heater included. Show this great single-family home and submit your application today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 East 34TH Street have any available units?
8331 East 34TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8331 East 34TH Street have?
Some of 8331 East 34TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 East 34TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8331 East 34TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 East 34TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 8331 East 34TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8331 East 34TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 8331 East 34TH Street offers parking.
Does 8331 East 34TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8331 East 34TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 East 34TH Street have a pool?
No, 8331 East 34TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8331 East 34TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8331 East 34TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 East 34TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8331 East 34TH Street has units with dishwashers.
