8321 Corinth Place

Amazing Greenwood area home 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers a great backyard that is privacy fenced in for all your outside entertaining needs. A large 2 car attached garage offers an abundance of storage space also possibly doubling as an extra entertainment area. New flooring and cabinetry in kitchen offer an ideal space for the family to congregate. This great Greenwood location provides easy access to highways and the Greenwood Park Mall. If you are interested in a showing please contact me at Michael@Zuluscape.com or at 317-210-0018. Thanks



