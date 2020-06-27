All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

8321 Corinth Place

8321 Corinth Place · No Longer Available
Location

8321 Corinth Place, Indianapolis, IN 46227
South Perry

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Greenwood area home 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers a great backyard that is privacy fenced in for all your outside entertaining needs. A large 2 car attached garage offers an abundance of storage space also possibly doubling as an extra entertainment area. New flooring and cabinetry in kitchen offer an ideal space for the family to congregate. This great Greenwood location provides easy access to highways and the Greenwood Park Mall. If you are interested in a showing please contact me at Michael@Zuluscape.com or at 317-210-0018. Thanks

(RLNE4968792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 Corinth Place have any available units?
8321 Corinth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8321 Corinth Place currently offering any rent specials?
8321 Corinth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 Corinth Place pet-friendly?
No, 8321 Corinth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8321 Corinth Place offer parking?
Yes, 8321 Corinth Place offers parking.
Does 8321 Corinth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 Corinth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 Corinth Place have a pool?
No, 8321 Corinth Place does not have a pool.
Does 8321 Corinth Place have accessible units?
No, 8321 Corinth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 Corinth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8321 Corinth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8321 Corinth Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8321 Corinth Place does not have units with air conditioning.
