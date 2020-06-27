8309 Reef Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Drawing inspiration from a beautiful alpine lake, this California contemporary stunner uses cedar, concrete, stone, metal & glass to create a unique environment on Geist Reservoir. This completely remodeled home sits high on a bluff in a large, quite, deep, no wake cove, with 180 degree views of water along with 155' of lake frontage. This home is completely hidden and is accessed by a long winding driveway, offering the ultimate in every day privacy not usually found in Geist subdivisions. Locally renowned firm Haus/Werk directed the design and construction of this renovation in 2017 and 2018. Nearly every square inch of this property inside and out has been updated and rivals new ground up construction.