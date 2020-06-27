All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

8254 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8254 Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Franklin & E 42nd

8254 Meadowlark Dr Indianapolis IN 46226
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hookup, Dining room, Fenced in patio,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, window A/C unit (living room only).

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - YES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
