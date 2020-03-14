8242 Forest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

An exceptional value in popular Windcombe just a few blocks from the Monon Trail & Nora (check Google). A nice 'freshened' Brick Ranch on a picturesque lot with a fenced rear lawn with mature trees. Hardwood Floors. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Paneled Family Room with Picture Window and Fireplace. 4 Season Sun Room opens to patio and fenced rear lawn with Storage Barn. Galley Kitchen with updated nearly new Gas Range, new Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer. Newer window blinds throughout. Includes lawn care, bush trimming, leaf removal and gutter maintenance. RENT REDUCED! QUICK MOVE-IN..