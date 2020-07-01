All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:55 AM

822 Laurel Street

822 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

822 Laurel Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fountain Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Rare single family home in booming Fountain Square!

One bedroom and bathroom on the main level, three bedrooms and another bathroom upstairs! Perfect blend of updates while retaining the historic charm with the original woodwork throughout.

Walk to all things Fountain Square and Fletcher Place, including the incoming Red Line!

Tenants pay all utilities.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, must gross at least 3x base rent with positive rental history. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference given to immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Laurel Street have any available units?
822 Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Laurel Street have?
Some of 822 Laurel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
822 Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Laurel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 822 Laurel Street is pet friendly.
Does 822 Laurel Street offer parking?
No, 822 Laurel Street does not offer parking.
Does 822 Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 822 Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 822 Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 822 Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Laurel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

