822 Laurel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Rare single family home in booming Fountain Square!



One bedroom and bathroom on the main level, three bedrooms and another bathroom upstairs! Perfect blend of updates while retaining the historic charm with the original woodwork throughout.



Walk to all things Fountain Square and Fletcher Place, including the incoming Red Line!



Tenants pay all utilities.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, must gross at least 3x base rent with positive rental history. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference given to immediate occupancy.