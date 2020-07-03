All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

817 N Oakland Ave

817 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

817 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0efd93f016 ---- This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house has a living room, dining area, great kitchen, carpet in all bedrooms and common areas. Cozy covered front porch. Schedule a time today to view this amazing home because it will not last!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.n 2 Years

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 N Oakland Ave have any available units?
817 N Oakland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 N Oakland Ave have?
Some of 817 N Oakland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 N Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
817 N Oakland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 N Oakland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 817 N Oakland Ave offer parking?
No, 817 N Oakland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 817 N Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 N Oakland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 817 N Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 817 N Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 817 N Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 N Oakland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
