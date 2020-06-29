815 East 40th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3, 6 or 9 month leases available!



Tour the fully furnished, cozy posh in South Broad Ripple.



This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in SoBro aka South Broad Ripple! This home is located near everything - new breweries, restaurants, and local shopping. Being recently remolded, the home has many updated features including flooring, cabinet, and appliances. The massive front porch welcomes you right in and the fenced-in yard keeps you secure. The home features tons of windows for great natural lighting. Built-in bookcase in the living room provide a great focal point. A nice patio is located on the property and provides great space for summer cookouts. Schedule a viewing before it is gone!



