Indianapolis, IN
815 East 40th Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

815 East 40th Street

815 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3, 6 or 9 month leases available!

Tour the fully furnished, cozy posh in South Broad Ripple.

This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in SoBro aka South Broad Ripple! This home is located near everything - new breweries, restaurants, and local shopping. Being recently remolded, the home has many updated features including flooring, cabinet, and appliances. The massive front porch welcomes you right in and the fenced-in yard keeps you secure. The home features tons of windows for great natural lighting. Built-in bookcase in the living room provide a great focal point. A nice patio is located on the property and provides great space for summer cookouts. Schedule a viewing before it is gone!

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2193719327

To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1211485?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 East 40th Street have any available units?
815 East 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 East 40th Street have?
Some of 815 East 40th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
815 East 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 East 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 815 East 40th Street offer parking?
No, 815 East 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 815 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 815 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 815 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 815 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 815 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
