8145 Railroad Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NICELY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM/1 FULL BATH RANCH FOR LEASE LOCATED IN PERRY TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS. $995/MO RENT WITH A $750 SECURITY DEPOSIT. 1 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE WITH OPTION TO HAVE A LONGER LEASE IF DESIRED. UPDATES INCLUDE NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN, LIVING RM & FAMILY RM. NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. COMES EQUIPPED WITH REFRIGERATOR, OVEN/RANGE AND HOOD FAN. HOME FEATURES LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND PARTIAL REAR FENCE.