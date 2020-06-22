8137 North Payne Road

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This property is located on the north end of Pike Township off of 79th & Payne Rd and provides easy access to the interstates, St. Vincent Hospital and dining. This home features a split floorplan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, large dining room, wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and a 2-car attached garage. The lovely master bedroom suite features a private bath, dual sinks and walk-in closet. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a huge deck and a shed. Dogs Allowed.

