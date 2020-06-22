All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8137 North Payne Road

8137 North Payne Road · No Longer Available
Location

8137 North Payne Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

This property is located on the north end of Pike Township off of 79th & Payne Rd and provides easy access to the interstates, St. Vincent Hospital and dining. This home features a split floorplan with vaulted ceilings in the living room, large dining room, wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and a 2-car attached garage. The lovely master bedroom suite features a private bath, dual sinks and walk-in closet. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a huge deck and a shed. Dogs Allowed.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8137 North Payne Road have any available units?
8137 North Payne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8137 North Payne Road have?
Some of 8137 North Payne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8137 North Payne Road currently offering any rent specials?
8137 North Payne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8137 North Payne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8137 North Payne Road is pet friendly.
Does 8137 North Payne Road offer parking?
Yes, 8137 North Payne Road offers parking.
Does 8137 North Payne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8137 North Payne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8137 North Payne Road have a pool?
No, 8137 North Payne Road does not have a pool.
Does 8137 North Payne Road have accessible units?
No, 8137 North Payne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8137 North Payne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8137 North Payne Road does not have units with dishwashers.
