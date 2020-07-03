All apartments in Indianapolis
8130 Gathering Lane
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

8130 Gathering Lane

8130 Gathering Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8130 Gathering Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring laminate floors throughout. Walking in you will find an open concept with the family room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Continue around the hallway and you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and 2nd full bath. Act fast and received the first months rent FREE if a lease is signed by 2/1/2020
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home featuring laminate floors throughout. Walking in you will find an open concept with the family room, dining room, and kitchen all on the main floor. Continue upstairs and you will find the large master bedroom with private master bathroom. Continue around the hallway and you will find the remaining 3 bedrooms and 2nd full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Gathering Lane have any available units?
8130 Gathering Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8130 Gathering Lane have?
Some of 8130 Gathering Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Gathering Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Gathering Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Gathering Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8130 Gathering Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8130 Gathering Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8130 Gathering Lane offers parking.
Does 8130 Gathering Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Gathering Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Gathering Lane have a pool?
No, 8130 Gathering Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8130 Gathering Lane have accessible units?
No, 8130 Gathering Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Gathering Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8130 Gathering Lane has units with dishwashers.

