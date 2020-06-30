8116 East 37th Place

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Located in Warren township off 38th & Franklin close to schools, I465 highway access, shopping, restaurants and more! Home features a new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Features also include a large, eat-in updated kitchen with new cabinets, refrigerator, oven/range and pantry, plenty of natural light and a washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard and has a storage barn. Lots of extra storage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.