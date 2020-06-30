All apartments in Indianapolis
8116 East 37th Place

Location

8116 East 37th Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in Warren township off 38th & Franklin close to schools, I465 highway access, shopping, restaurants and more! Home features a new laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Features also include a large, eat-in updated kitchen with new cabinets, refrigerator, oven/range and pantry, plenty of natural light and a washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard and has a storage barn. Lots of extra storage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8116 East 37th Place have any available units?
8116 East 37th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8116 East 37th Place have?
Some of 8116 East 37th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8116 East 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8116 East 37th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 East 37th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8116 East 37th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8116 East 37th Place offer parking?
No, 8116 East 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8116 East 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8116 East 37th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 East 37th Place have a pool?
No, 8116 East 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8116 East 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 8116 East 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 East 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8116 East 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

