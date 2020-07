Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This home is in mint condition! Just renovated. 3 bedroom 2 bath with vaulted ceiling. Large fenced-in backyard for the kids and pets. Located in southern dunes, this great community is only 15 minutes from downtown. Enjoy the golf course with clubhouse, 2 swimming pools, tennis court, playground and parks. Perry township schools. Rosa parks elementary charter school within the neighborhood.