Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers over 2,800 square feet of living space. Large living room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen overlooks the living room in the open concept floor plan. Separate dining room and formal living room. Master bedroom with large closet. Master bathroom with dual sinks and full tub w/ shower. Three additional bedrooms and a loft on the upper level. Home also has a fully fenced rear yard. Great location close to shopping, dining, and interstates!