FULL SERVICE OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE: 2 INDIVIDUAL OFFICES AVAILABLE, $550/EACH OR $1000/BOTH. MINIMUM LEASE TERM IS 1 YEAR. SECURITY DEPOSIT IS 1 MONTH'S RENT. INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, WIFI, WEEKLY JANITORIAL. AMENITIES INCLUDE: PRIVATE KEYLESS ENTRANCE OFF STREET, EACH OFFICE HAS KEYLESS ENTRY & ALARM SYSTEM. OFFICE SIZES ARE APPROXIMATELY 13X13 AND 12X10. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION OR QUESTIONS OR TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THE OFFICES.