810 East 25th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This Downtown double has been completely converted and renovated into a stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home!! Features include: basement, 9 foot ceilings, double sided fireplace, 2 staircases, large bedrooms, fresh paint and new flooring throughout! Huge kitchen has center island with breakfast bar, plenty of storage, and brand new stainless steel fridge. Basement can be used for extra storage or used to your liking. The spacious covered front porch is perfect to sit out and enjoy the upcoming warm weather! Hurry, this one won't last long!