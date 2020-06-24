All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 26 2019 at 6:05 PM

8041 East 34th Street

8041 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8041 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,238 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8041 East 34th Street have any available units?
8041 East 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8041 East 34th Street have?
Some of 8041 East 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8041 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8041 East 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8041 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8041 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8041 East 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8041 East 34th Street offers parking.
Does 8041 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8041 East 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8041 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 8041 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8041 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 8041 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8041 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8041 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
