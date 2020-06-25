All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
8040 Taunton Road
8040 Taunton Road

8040 Taunton Road
Location

8040 Taunton Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Spacious home in established Greenbriar subdivision off 81st & Ditch Road. This home sits on a corner lot with a large yard and patio. Home features a large living room, family room and formal dining room. New carpet in all the bedrooms. Home resides in the highly desirable Washington Township school district & has a great location on the North side just minutes from Northbrook Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Wal-Mart, Planet Fitness, and numerous dining options! A Must See!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 Taunton Road have any available units?
8040 Taunton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8040 Taunton Road currently offering any rent specials?
8040 Taunton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 Taunton Road pet-friendly?
No, 8040 Taunton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8040 Taunton Road offer parking?
No, 8040 Taunton Road does not offer parking.
Does 8040 Taunton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 Taunton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 Taunton Road have a pool?
No, 8040 Taunton Road does not have a pool.
Does 8040 Taunton Road have accessible units?
No, 8040 Taunton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 Taunton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8040 Taunton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8040 Taunton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8040 Taunton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
