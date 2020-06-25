8040 Taunton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Spacious home in established Greenbriar subdivision off 81st & Ditch Road. This home sits on a corner lot with a large yard and patio. Home features a large living room, family room and formal dining room. New carpet in all the bedrooms. Home resides in the highly desirable Washington Township school district & has a great location on the North side just minutes from Northbrook Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Wal-Mart, Planet Fitness, and numerous dining options! A Must See!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.