Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two bedrooms, two full baths and one half in the lovely Bayshore Villas Community of Franklin Township. Super clean, move-in ready end-unit townhome. Well over 1500 square feet. Home features a two-story entry, large great room with raised ceilings and engineered hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and walk-in pantry, upper level laundry room, good sized bedrooms and a lovely loft. Two-car finished attached garage. Large patio to enjoy the outdoors.