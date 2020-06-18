All apartments in Indianapolis
8026 DARTMOUTH Road

8026 Dartmouth Road · No Longer Available
Location

8026 Dartmouth Road, Indianapolis, IN 46260
St. Vincent - Greenbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently updated and move-in ready 4 bed/2 bath ranch with large fenced-in back yard conveniently located close to entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. Beautifully renovated kitchen boasts SS appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove range, and microwave. Kitchen showcases gorgeous butcher block counter tops, and new plank flooring. Guest and Master Bathrooms have both been completely remodeled. Enjoy the hardwood floors in most of home. Entertain family and friends and relax on your back patio. Washer and dryer neg. Dogs upon approval and with $250.00 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8026 DARTMOUTH Road have any available units?
8026 DARTMOUTH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8026 DARTMOUTH Road have?
Some of 8026 DARTMOUTH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8026 DARTMOUTH Road currently offering any rent specials?
8026 DARTMOUTH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8026 DARTMOUTH Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8026 DARTMOUTH Road is pet friendly.
Does 8026 DARTMOUTH Road offer parking?
No, 8026 DARTMOUTH Road does not offer parking.
Does 8026 DARTMOUTH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8026 DARTMOUTH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8026 DARTMOUTH Road have a pool?
No, 8026 DARTMOUTH Road does not have a pool.
Does 8026 DARTMOUTH Road have accessible units?
No, 8026 DARTMOUTH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8026 DARTMOUTH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8026 DARTMOUTH Road has units with dishwashers.
