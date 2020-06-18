8026 DARTMOUTH Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently updated and move-in ready 4 bed/2 bath ranch with large fenced-in back yard conveniently located close to entertainment, shopping, and restaurants. Beautifully renovated kitchen boasts SS appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove range, and microwave. Kitchen showcases gorgeous butcher block counter tops, and new plank flooring. Guest and Master Bathrooms have both been completely remodeled. Enjoy the hardwood floors in most of home. Entertain family and friends and relax on your back patio. Washer and dryer neg. Dogs upon approval and with $250.00 per pet.