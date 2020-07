Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location, location, location! Convenience is key! Motivated Seller! This home is located in coveted Beaumont on the Green, close to restaurants, shopping, I465, and so much more. The home greets you with 11 ft ceilings in the Entry, Hallway, and living room. This hard to find one level 3 bedroom home features custom cabinets, a custom fireplace, wide plank hardwoods, and carpeting. Relax and unwind on your brick patio with maintenance grounds.