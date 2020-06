Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Terrific completely updated 3 bedroom Ranch with new LVP Floors throughout, Kitchen with Granite countertops Remarks and Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast nook, Great Room, Master Suite with Full bath and Hall Bath for beds 2 & 3. New deck looking over large rear yard. 2 car garage with GDO and keyless entry. Great location and close to everything! 12-month min lease, Dogs with approval and deposit. $50. Application fee. Contact E&V Indianapolis for Application.