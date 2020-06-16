All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7545 Rockville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7545 Rockville Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

7545 Rockville Road

7545 Rockville Road · (317) 281-2514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7545 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Highly visible 18,480 sf professional brick building with steel structure, loading dock, and natural light. Over 3.7 acres, with 600' of frontage on US 36 provides easy access and 77 parking spots. Building and parking expansion potential. C-4/I-3 zoning suitable for office showroom, industrial, office, medical and/or truck parking. Just minutes west of I-465 and Ronald Reagan Parkway. This property is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone suitable for capital gain deferrals & reductions. (see attached docs for QOZ information)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7545 Rockville Road have any available units?
7545 Rockville Road has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7545 Rockville Road currently offering any rent specials?
7545 Rockville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7545 Rockville Road pet-friendly?
No, 7545 Rockville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7545 Rockville Road offer parking?
Yes, 7545 Rockville Road does offer parking.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have a pool?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have a pool.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have accessible units?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7545 Rockville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7545 Rockville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7545 Rockville Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity